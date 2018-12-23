Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (WMB) stake by 80.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 55,700 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 13,500 shares with $367,000 value, down from 69,200 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) now has $26.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35 million shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) stake by 64.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 76,606 shares as Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS)’s stock rose 7.46%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 41,461 shares with $4.00M value, down from 118,067 last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc now has $9.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 580,250 shares traded or 67.74% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 12.99% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $967,103 activity. $967,103 worth of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) shares were sold by MAYNARD ROGER.

Among 5 analysts covering Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Equity Lifestyle Props had 5 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100.5 target in Monday, September 17 report. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold ELS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 80.67 million shares or 0.62% more from 80.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Com LP has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Putnam Invests Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 49,536 shares. 5,855 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Co. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 42 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 3.17M shares stake. Swiss Natl Bank reported 146,700 shares stake. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 9,927 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 26 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.03% or 8,738 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Us Comml Bank De owns 8,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 28,002 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,016 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 108,783 shares to 262,203 valued at $14.26 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 577,040 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) was raised too.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.88 per share. ELS’s profit will be $92.63M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 13. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by UBS. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.43 million for 23.67 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (NYSE:WFC) stake by 201,500 shares to 219,800 valued at $11.55 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Analog Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 19,700 shares and now owns 28,100 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. $249,856 worth of stock was sold by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Friday, November 2. $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Zamarin Chad J.. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $259,422 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Dunn Micheal G. also bought $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, November 2. $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CREEL MICHAEL A.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 58,816 shares. Blume Capital Management reported 1.01% stake. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 94,999 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hbk Investments LP reported 52,333 shares. Fil Limited owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Laffer invested in 0% or 75,477 shares. 676,962 are owned by Prns Gru Ag. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 110,890 shares. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Management has 1.8% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.17% or 21,140 shares. 2,253 are owned by Twin Tree L P. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 595,276 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).