Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 142.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $705,000, up from 2,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 4.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 14,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,729 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.62 million, up from 325,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 2.50M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 23.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6

Another recent and important Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Rollins announces three-for-two stock split, regular and special cash Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Friday â€” Twitter, Disney, BlackBerry – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Zacks.com” published on November 27, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Just Gave Google a Big Advertising Win – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

