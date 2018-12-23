Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 2.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 259,212 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 9.82M shares with $506.38M value, down from 10.08M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $157.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery

Maryland Capital Management decreased Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) stake by 53.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management sold 12,115 shares as Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN)’s stock declined 16.33%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 10,466 shares with $908,000 value, down from 22,581 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc F now has $28.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80 million shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Among 9 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Eaton had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, August 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, November 2. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ETN in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Underweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Friday, September 28 report. As per Monday, August 13, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 336,500 were reported by Scopus Asset Management L P. First City Cap Management owns 16,115 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Company has 0.3% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 10,183 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 160,621 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Inc has invested 0.34% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 68 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 19,111 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd has 44,329 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd owns 30,864 shares. Lincoln holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 47,347 shares. Lmr Partners Llp reported 5,060 shares. Charter Trust has 3,470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 5,197 shares. Kistler has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 10.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ETN’s profit will be $619.77 million for 11.60 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Oracle had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 29. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 28 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 18. Evercore downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $53 target. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 26 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, September 18. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Vereit Inc stake by 55,233 shares to 3.57M valued at $25.95M in 2018Q3. It also upped Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 28,020 shares and now owns 442,209 shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Perkins Coie Communications holds 55,447 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,583 shares. Interocean Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fiduciary Inc Wi owns 7.00M shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources owns 0.75% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 29.34 million shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 262,247 shares. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) owns 1.05 million shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Ent Fincl Services holds 7,017 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 28,972 shares. Osborne Partners Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davy Asset, a Ireland-based fund reported 97,667 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com owns 143,072 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 46,343 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.96% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Independent Invsts Inc reported 59,700 shares stake.

