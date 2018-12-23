Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 296 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.61 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain

Summit Equities Inc decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Prtnrs LP Unit Ltd Partn (ETP) by 1.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Equities Inc sold 836 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 41,458 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $922.85 million, down from 42,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Equities Inc who had been investing in Energy Transfer Prtnrs LP Unit Ltd Partn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 1.38% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ETP News: 18/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing of Series C Preferred Unit Offering; 02/04/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER: EDI TRANSACTIONS CAN RESUME AFTER 5 P.M. CT; 03/05/2018 – Boost EURO STOXX Banks 3x Leverage Daily ETP Goes Below 50D-MA; 16/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court approves ETP’s Bayou Bridge pipeline construction; 17/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER INVESTORS LOSE BID TO HAVE UNIT ISSUANCE UNDONE; 10/05/2018 – ETP to seek U.S. OK to put Rover natgas pipe in service by June 1; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Announces a New Gulf Coast Ethane Export Facility (“Orbit”); 08/03/2018 – Pennsylvania stops flows on Sunoco Mariner East 1 liquids pipe; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Announces a New Gulf Coast Ethane Export Facility (“Orbit”); 01/05/2018 – ETP REPORTS FERC OK FOR ROVER PIPELINE PHASE 2 FACILITIES

Among 22 analysts covering Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Energy Transfer Partners had 73 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) rating on Monday, September 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $45 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) rating on Friday, February 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $27 target. Jefferies maintained Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) on Tuesday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 27 by Evercore. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 15 report. As per Thursday, May 12, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) rating on Tuesday, May 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $25 target. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, December 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.45, from 0.67 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 3 investors sold ETP shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.49 million shares or 7.54% less from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) for 29,555 shares. Cap Investment Limited holds 225,453 shares. Grassi owns 13,175 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Holding Ltd holds 0% or 6,185 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 16,280 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc has 153,800 shares. Summit Equities reported 41,458 shares stake. Monetary Mgmt Inc invested in 2,000 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 274,192 shares. Essex Fincl Services Inc holds 0.13% or 26,305 shares in its portfolio. 96,783 are owned by Old West Inv Mgmt Lc. Adams Asset Advsr Lc has 292,077 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Vantage Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 375 shares. Amer Research And Mgmt Company accumulated 41,695 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Novare Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.95% or 266,286 shares.

Summit Equities Inc, which manages about $2.45B and $601.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Glb Nat Resrce (GNR) by 2,145 shares to 533,609 shares, valued at $26.98B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Total Usd Bond Mkt (IUSB) by 611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB).

More notable recent Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “According To ETP CEO, Running Pipelines Is Easy – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Last Stop For Energy Transfer Partners Before Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Transfer Partners: You Have Questions – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Hedged Portfolio Around Energy Transfer Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Mergers That Need to Happen – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Baird’s Takeaways From Amazon’s AWS re:Invent (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: INTC,AMZN,SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2018: LAIX,SALM,AMZN – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Launches Fifth Data Region in Europe – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, February 3. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1580.0 target in Friday, February 2 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 13. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 4. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 20 by Aegis Capital. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Aegis Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 27 report.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bar Harbor Tru stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameriprise Financial has 2.17M shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 2.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,557 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 2,806 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iron Financial Ltd Liability invested in 1.14% or 850 shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 0.21% or 478 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 636 shares. Kames Cap Plc stated it has 3.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ftb reported 292 shares. Moreover, Finemark Comml Bank And has 0.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,355 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Grassi Investment Management holds 577 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $2.70 million were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $4.01 million was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. Reynolds Shelley had sold 437 shares worth $687,447 on Thursday, November 15. Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million worth of stock or 1,927 shares.