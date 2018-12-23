Among 6 analysts covering Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zillow Group had 7 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum on Thursday, November 29 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 7 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Negative” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8 with “Equal-Weight”. See Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $35 New Target: $50 Upgrade

26/11/2018 Broker: Standpoint Research Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Initiates Coverage On

08/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $52 New Target: $33 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Negative New Target: $23 Downgrade

02/11/2018 Broker: Zelman Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

07/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $63 New Target: $56 Maintain

11/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $50 New Target: $54 Maintain

Summit Equities Inc increased Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn (BPL) stake by 0.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Equities Inc acquired 80 shares as Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn (BPL)’s stock declined 24.07%. The Summit Equities Inc holds 17,426 shares with $622.27M value, up from 17,346 last quarter. Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn now has $4.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 2.58 million shares traded or 136.84% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 2.59 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 12.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Summit Equities Inc decreased Western Gas Partners Lp Com Unit Lp In (NYSE:WES) stake by 296 shares to 15,012 valued at $655.74 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Plains All Amern Pipeline L Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:PAA) stake by 927 shares and now owns 32,206 shares. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp Com Unit Rp Lp (NYSE:MMP) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BPL in report on Monday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, July 23 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, August 24. Barclays Capital maintained Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 24. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30 target in Thursday, November 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Trust accumulated 117,170 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Chickasaw Management Lc holds 5.87% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 7.88 million shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsrs has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Mariner Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Summit Securities Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 6,600 shares. Girard Prns Ltd reported 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Citadel Limited Liability Co reported 161,749 shares stake. Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 26,446 are owned by Us State Bank De. Cohen Cap invested 0.9% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Ls Invest Ltd holds 500 shares. 7,107 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 313,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.05% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $17,743 activity. Sauger Joseph also sold $17,743 worth of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) shares.

