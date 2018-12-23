Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 95.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 17,050 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock declined 8.21%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 878 shares with $65,000 value, down from 17,928 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $22.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 4.96M shares traded or 96.35% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has declined 0.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) had an increase of 10.19% in short interest. CSL’s SI was 1.54M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 10.19% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 454,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s short sellers to cover CSL’s short positions. The SI to Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s float is 2.63%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 813,783 shares traded or 68.81% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declined 12.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Among 5 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 8 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy” on Tuesday, November 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Friday, September 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 9 to “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Monday, December 17 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 129 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 49.36 million shares or 3.44% less from 51.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birch Hill Limited Company invested in 6,936 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 461,415 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 26,171 shares. Metropolitan Life Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Tocqueville Asset Management L P reported 39,579 shares. Gideon Advisors Inc reported 3,332 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 81,892 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 2,724 shares. Daiwa invested in 0.03% or 32,559 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 22,386 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 56,686 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Principal Fincl, Iowa-based fund reported 267,726 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.66 million activity. The insider ROBERTS DAVID A sold $4.66M.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 9.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Emerson Electric, Genpact, IBM, Lululemon, Manchester United, Sherwin-Williams, SCANA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle Companies: $93 A Share Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlisle: Does It Have A Competitive Advantage? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies +5% post “strong” Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $16.45 million activity. Gioja Michael E sold $36,241 worth of stock. Schaeffer Stephanie L sold $2.40M worth of stock or 34,251 shares. $31,807 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by Bottini Mark Anthony on Wednesday, July 11. The insider DOODY JOSEPH bought $129,900. 687 shares valued at $48,344 were sold by RIVERA EFRAIN on Wednesday, July 11. Zaucha Laurie L. sold $2.26M worth of stock or 32,359 shares. Gibson John B also sold $3.47M worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Wednesday, September 5.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 11,185 shares to 12,321 valued at $1.25M in 2018Q3. It also upped Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 19,138 shares and now owns 20,251 shares. Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Paychex had 16 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Thursday, June 28. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target. Wells Fargo maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Thursday, June 28. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $67 target. On Thursday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 3. Morgan Stanley maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 28. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAYX in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAYX shares while 292 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 239.85 million shares or 3.13% more from 232.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 19,719 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 826 shares. Rfg Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Raymond James & Associates reported 452,121 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 177,486 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Art Advisors Ltd Company holds 7,787 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company holds 0.04% or 30,896 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hollencrest Management owns 3,391 shares.