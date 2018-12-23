Sun Valley Gold Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 150.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 290,984 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.95M, up from 115,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 4.14M shares traded or 131.23% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 7.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 209,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.46M, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 192,303 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.06M shares to 6.34 million shares, valued at $39.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rise Ed Cayman Ltd.

Among 2 analysts covering Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Noah Holdings Limited had 4 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of NOAH in report on Tuesday, August 4 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 9.

