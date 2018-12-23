Sun Valley Gold Llc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 204.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.35M, up from 566,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 13.17M shares traded or 153.68% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 35.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,646 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.32M, down from 117,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09 million shares traded or 87.17% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch

Among 15 analysts covering Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Iamgold Corp had 47 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 12 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the shares of IAG in report on Wednesday, November 25 with “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, February 19, the company rating was downgraded by Mackie. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, September 15. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Sell” on Wednesday, October 21. TD Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 8 report. On Friday, February 16 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Hold”. Bank of America upgraded the shares of IAG in report on Friday, April 13 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was initiated by IBC.

Sun Valley Gold Llc, which manages about $547.54M and $988.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 251,556 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $28.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iamgold reports Gossey deposit initial resource estimate – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is IAMGOLD Corporation a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TLRY, AGEN and AU among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $538.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 22,979 shares to 338,991 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.04 million for 6.91 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Kohl’s Stock Lost 11% Last Month – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s: A Good Value At $65 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s Looks Cheap After 22% Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “No, Department Stores Aren’t Facing an Inventory Glut – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Ways To Play Kohl’s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile invested in 0.02% or 1,230 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 366,767 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd reported 0.11% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 4,069 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 689,567 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 867 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd owns 0.66% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 67,559 shares. Old Commercial Bank In has 57,193 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Fincl Architects Inc reported 1,958 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares, a Hawaii-based fund reported 7,432 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt owns 3,355 shares. Systematic Financial LP stated it has 35,595 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation reported 524,800 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s Corporation had 126 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, August 10. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Friday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 24 with “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 22. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4200 target in Thursday, August 10 report. On Monday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, September 14 with “Hold” rating.