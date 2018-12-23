Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 4.62 million shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 3.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 221,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.41 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $428.33M, up from 6.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84 million shares traded or 111.76% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks get hammered by sliding Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SunTrust adds ATMs to Atlanta airport as official bank – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Barely noticed’ downtown office building is receiving interest from new tenants, broker says – Orlando Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Brokers: WeWork’s reported interest in SunTrust Center is ‘significant’ for downtown – Orlando Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta bank hires former Chase exec to lead new Houston commercial banking office – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $55.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 178,979 shares to 270,627 shares, valued at $209.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 56,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $179.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FAST’s profit will be $172.23 million for 21.01 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GBT Appoints Dawn Svoronos to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GrowLife, Inc. Announces New Market Opportunity with Passing of Farm Bill Legalizing Hemp Across the United States – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “GBT On Fast Track, GH In Good Health, For BHVN, It’s All Gain, No Pain – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – FAST – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Galapagos’ Osteoarthritis Candidate Gets Fast Track Status – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $78,105 was bought by Owen Terry Modock. On Monday, October 22 Johnson Daniel L. bought $49,754 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 965 shares. Lewis Holden had bought 500 shares worth $26,142. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $103,900 was made by FLORNESS DANIEL L on Friday, October 12. Drazkowski William Joseph had bought 830 shares worth $41,948 on Tuesday, October 23.

