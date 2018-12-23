Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 430,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.54% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.78M, up from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 6.35M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has declined 2.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 0.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 15 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,915 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $261.50 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84M shares traded or 111.76% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 19/03/2018 – SunTrust: 2018 Business Growth Hinges on Employee Retention and Acquisition; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Associates Ltd Oh reported 0.54% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bb&T stated it has 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104 shares. Davy Asset owns 10,561 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold reported 9,087 shares. Wealthfront holds 29,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% or 382 shares. Counselors holds 0.34% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 114,591 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability holds 448,710 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moors Cabot reported 5,970 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 0.63% or 124,742 shares. Stoneridge Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 45,713 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co holds 5,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $227.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj Select (DVY) by 50 shares to 4,848 shares, valued at $483.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Industrial Se (XLI) by 866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,579 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Trashed Stocks to Buy for Fundamental Strength – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Stocks of Georgia banks battered Tuesday as Dow plunges – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Barely noticed’ downtown office building is receiving interest from new tenants, broker says – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Valley Bank announces new Central Florida market president and another branch – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 14. Bernstein downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 16 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 7 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 19 with “Hold”. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 2.