Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 99.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 33,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,788 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $693,000, up from 34,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 18.73 million shares traded or 67.10% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 15.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Gator Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 10.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gator Capital Management Llc sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 66,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gator Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84 million shares traded or 111.78% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY SHR $1.29; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $73

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc, which manages about $377.04 million and $359.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Energy Income & Grw (XFENX) by 16,975 shares to 12,244 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.72, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold NLY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 672.46 million shares or 15.49% more from 582.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.02% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 10,300 shares. Prelude Limited Liability owns 193,649 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.06M shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com accumulated 45,950 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Geode Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 15.92 million shares. James Invest Rech has invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.09% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 578,736 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 12.61 million shares. Barrett Asset Lc owns 22,757 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management lower 2.8% on announcing pricing of common stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy These 4 High Yields Before It’s Too Late From Annaly – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 High Yields From The Giant In The Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Annaly Capital Management Inc had 30 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point downgraded the shares of NLY in report on Monday, March 14 to “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 13 by Compass Point. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Hold” on Sunday, August 16. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Friday, August 14. As per Friday, January 15, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Wood maintained the shares of NLY in report on Friday, April 7 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, June 28. As per Wednesday, June 15, the company rating was downgraded by Compass Point. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 28.44% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.09 per share. STI’s profit will be $629.02M for 8.66 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.41% negative EPS growth.

Gator Capital Management Llc, which manages about $113.87M and $95.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 152,700 shares to 169,200 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 23 by Sandler O’Neill. Bernstein upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Wednesday, June 27 to “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Thursday, September 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, December 21. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 26. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray on Thursday, September 13 to “Neutral”. On Monday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. FBR Capital downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Tuesday, October 10 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SunTrust adds ATMs to Atlanta airport as official bank – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JLL on the hunt for bigger space in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks get hammered by sliding Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Trashed Stocks to Buy for Fundamental Strength – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta bank hires former Chase exec to lead new Houston commercial banking office – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 7,801 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.25M shares. Gyroscope Management Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Principal Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Carroll Finance Associate Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 8,976 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 828,986 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc has invested 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fmr Llc accumulated 18.14 million shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney accumulated 52,520 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Culbertson A N Communications Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 6,785 shares. Argent Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors reported 263,085 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,305 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $182,835 activity.