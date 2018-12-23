Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 52.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 18,000 shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock declined 33.12%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 16,000 shares with $494,000 value, down from 34,000 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $16.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.63% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 132.25 million shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 99.10% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS

Among 8 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Allegheny Technologies had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Longbow downgraded the shares of ATI in report on Monday, June 25 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ATI in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Stephens. Longbow upgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) rating on Tuesday, November 6. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $34 target. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. See Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

06/11/2018 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Upgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $28 Upgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $43 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36 New Target: $39 Maintain

26/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $31 New Target: $32 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32 New Target: $34 Maintain

26/06/2018 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $36.0000 Initiate

25/06/2018 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24 Downgrade

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMD’s profit will be $59.96 million for 70.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, September 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, June 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, September 11. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMD in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, September 18. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AMD in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rating on Monday, September 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $34 target. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 1 to “Neutral”. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Which Semiconductor Stock Could be the AMD of 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Inclusion A ‘Small Near-Term Positive’ For AMD, RBC Says (NASDAQ:AMD) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CRM Earnings, AMD and PZZA – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 6,000 shares to 16,000 valued at $1.50 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold AMD shares while 130 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 561.76 million shares or 7.07% less from 604.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,775 are held by Cookson Peirce Inc. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,415 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Castleark Management Limited Liability holds 0.14% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 152,250 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 817,833 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 119,073 shares. Moreover, Scotia Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 241,662 shares. The New York-based M&R Management Inc has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Blair William & Company Il has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Credit Suisse Ag has 3.09M shares. Salem Counselors reported 0.04% stake. Country National Bank stated it has 397 shares. Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.1% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Pnc Fin, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,813 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 31,916 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc owns 27,102 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 23 insider sales for $499.00 million activity. ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT had sold 150,000 shares worth $3.06 million. $2.37 million worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by Papermaster Mark D on Friday, July 6. The insider SMITH DARLA M sold $12,418. Norrod Forrest Eugene sold $4.00 million worth of stock. 125,000 shares were sold by Su Lisa T, worth $2.62M on Thursday, December 6. KUMAR DEVINDER also sold $1.32M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Wednesday, October 31. The insider Mubadala Investment Co PJSC sold $425.15 million.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATI and Bruker Announce Agreement to Further Advance Niobium-Based Superconductor Technology and Manufacturing Processes – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018, Profitconfidential.com published: “This Is All That Stands in the Way of Much Higher ATI Stock Prices – Profit Confidential” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ATI buys aerospace additive manufacturer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allegheny Technologies: Due For A Fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 3.73M shares traded or 156.50% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has risen 10.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $218,493 activity. Schwartz Karl D sold $27,100 worth of stock. $112,053 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was sold by DIGGS JAMES C on Thursday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares while 79 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 0.98% less from 129.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 19,450 shares. Old Comml Bank In invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 8,267 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 8,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Lc owns 9,776 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability owns 16,306 shares. Natl Com Tx holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 8,500 shares. 72,980 were reported by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Broadview Advisors owns 475,300 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 12,394 shares. 42,021 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Nuveen Asset Management Llc owns 1.18M shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Guardian Trust has 167,727 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 34,085 shares.