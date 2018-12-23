Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 53.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 135.35% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 430.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 943,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24 million, up from 219,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 3.89 million shares traded or 266.34% up from the average. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 49.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 22/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comments Mixed for Oil Refinery Deploying TETRA, Requesting UHF Channels; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: New Clinical Data Shows Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 22/04/2018 – DJ TETRA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTI); 06/03/2018 – GSK: Phase III Trial with Fluarix Tetra Prevented Inflenza A, B in Children from 6-35 Months Old; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PPP001 IN TREATMENT OF COMPLEX REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME; 04/05/2018 – Tetra BioPharma Signs Second Commercialization Deal with Azevedos Industria Farmaceutica, S.A. for the Lead RX product PPP001; 04/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Initiates Enrolment of Patients in Phase 3 PPP001 Smokable Cannabis Pellet Study; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 24/04/2018 – TETRA Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025 l CAGR: 17.8%: Grand View Research, Inc

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $131,709 activity. FUNKE JAMES H had sold 35,000 shares worth $175,459 on Tuesday, August 21.

Among 18 analysts covering Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tetra Technologies had 48 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 13 by Johnson Rice. The rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice on Tuesday, May 10 to “Buy”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, December 16. The stock of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) earned “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Wednesday, November 16. Wunderlich maintained TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) on Tuesday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 18 with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, September 12 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, December 13 to “Market Perform”. Wunderlich maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Monday, November 9 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) rating on Thursday, December 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $4.5 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold TTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 100.78 million shares or 1.75% more from 99.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc reported 1.29 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). 3.50 million were reported by Ameriprise Inc. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 111,758 shares. Bluecrest Ltd holds 0% or 10,516 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Co reported 1.19M shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 7,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 1,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 102,058 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0% stake. Aperio Group Lc holds 270,449 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 282,253 shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by LONG MARK P.

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 4 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, September 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by UBS. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, April 28. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Thursday, July 30 with “Buy”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 15 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

