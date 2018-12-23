Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 1.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 14,047 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 4.42%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 995,737 shares with $402.32 million value, down from 1.01M last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $37.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $11.63 during the last trading session, reaching $344.6. About 1.51M shares traded or 103.94% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET

Among 6 analysts covering Senior PLC (LON:SNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Senior PLC had 11 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 1. Barclays Capital maintained Senior plc (LON:SNR) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold” on Monday, August 13. Berenberg maintained the shares of SNR in report on Tuesday, December 11 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, November 29. The stock of Senior plc (LON:SNR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 29. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SNR in report on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. Numis Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 315 target in Tuesday, July 31 report. See Senior plc (LON:SNR) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 370.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

29/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 390.00 New Target: GBX 275.00 Downgrade

29/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

05/09/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 335.00 New Target: GBX 390.00 Maintain

13/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 290.00 Upgrade

01/08/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 336.00 New Target: GBX 370.00 Reiteration

01/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 285.00 New Target: GBX 315.00 Maintain

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $74.63 million activity. On Monday, September 24 GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L sold $777,290 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 2,000 shares. $570,735 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares were sold by BROWN MICHAEL S. $42.52 million worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was sold by Sanofi on Thursday, September 6. The insider VAGELOS P ROY sold 74,670 shares worth $27.42M.

Among 8 analysts covering Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Regeneron had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of REGN in report on Wednesday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Monday, August 6. Canaccord Genuity maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Thursday, October 11. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $410 target. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of REGN in report on Friday, December 14 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Robert W. Baird. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $415 target in Monday, July 16 report. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 3. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $5.10 earnings per share, up 14.35% or $0.64 from last year’s $4.46 per share. REGN’s profit will be $551.44M for 16.89 P/E if the $5.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.10 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold REGN shares while 173 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 70.41 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 23,044 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 10,893 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,420 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.13% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 21,019 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 1,343 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ent Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 1 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 21,128 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability owns 4,600 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 1,278 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.12% or 16,655 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 50 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bennicas And Associate reported 0.63% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long-Term Outlook For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Regeneron (REGN) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regeneron: Regenerating As Usual – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, AVGO, REGN – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: COST, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 2.95M shares to 11.12 million valued at $113.05M in 2018Q3. It also upped Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 414,255 shares and now owns 424,962 shares. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) was raised too.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 780.60 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Senior plc shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 51.18 million shares or 2.69% less from 52.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Management One reported 172,449 shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Company holds 73,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highlander Management Llc holds 0% in Senior plc (LON:SNR) or 750 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Senior plc (LON:SNR) for 25,676 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Limited Com holds 0% or 33,684 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 23,899 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 886 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 74,500 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR) for 149,451 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested in 0% or 155,381 shares. 229,782 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Utah Retirement System has invested 0% in Senior plc (LON:SNR).