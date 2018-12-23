Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 13.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc acquired 5,517 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 47,115 shares with $7.84 million value, up from 41,598 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $95.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90M shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms

Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV) had a decrease of 3.51% in short interest. CSV’s SI was 849,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.51% from 880,200 shares previously. With 259,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV)’s short sellers to cover CSV’s short positions. The SI to Carriage Services Inc’s float is 5.17%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 355,077 shares traded or 129.62% up from the average. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 39.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Snow Covered Carriage Roads Reopened; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 25/04/2018 – Carriage Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Haz; 15/03/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD SIAL.Sl – IN FEB SIA GROUP AIRLINES’ PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 4.2% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – ANTICIPATES THAT EXCHANGES WILL SETTLE ON OR ABOUT MAY 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES ‘B’ RTG, POSITIVE OTLK; 08/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. E&G Advsrs LP holds 2,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty Company accumulated 50,000 shares or 6.86% of the stock. Moreover, Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 47,115 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 6,679 shares. Sandler Cap Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sky Investment owns 3,636 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 1.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fragasso Group Inc reported 2,526 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt stated it has 10,503 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 200 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 497,327 shares. Natixis holds 59,542 shares. Palladium Prns Llc holds 73,710 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 38,278 shares to 23,415 valued at $1.01 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 4,218 shares and now owns 24,515 shares. Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, July 23. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 24.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, HON, DY and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HONEYWELL DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Honeywell International Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action â€“ HON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. 9,996 shares were sold by Kapur Vimal, worth $1.59 million. Shares for $4.06M were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna. DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of stock or 3,963 shares. Shares for $1.94M were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The company has market cap of $282.06 million. It operates through two divisions, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It has a 7.2 P/E ratio. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “StoneMor Partners L.P. Is Not Worth The Risk – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carriage Services Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CSV – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carriage Services slides 18.2% post Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of Presley Funeral Home in Tennessee – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carriage Services Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 10 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.63 million activity. $95,040 worth of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was bought by Leibman Bryan. Meehan Douglas B. bought 719 shares worth $11,080. On Monday, November 5 the insider PAYNE MELVIN C bought $1.06 million. 3,000 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares with value of $48,510 were bought by Schenck James Raymond. The insider Patteson Donald Douglas Jr bought $93,000. Shares for $70,451 were sold by Phillips Shawn R. The insider FINGERHUT BARRY K bought 1,700 shares worth $28,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold Carriage Services, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.19 million shares or 0.40% more from 14.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 26,784 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). 62,908 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Interest Grp Inc accumulated 11,680 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Kings Point Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 463,187 shares. 74,257 are held by D E Shaw. Rbf Cap Llc invested in 191,857 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Victory Management has 32,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 18,573 shares. Palouse Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 11,153 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Ameritas Inv Partners has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Boston Prtn holds 0% or 107,575 shares in its portfolio.