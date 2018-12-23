Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 14.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 17,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.20M, down from 124,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 10.33 million shares traded or 215.38% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp Com (BRT) by 39.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 161,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.48M market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 150,038 shares traded or 453.63% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 1.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.00, from 4.67 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 5 investors sold BRT shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.92 million shares or 44.11% less from 8.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 253,997 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 498 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Menta Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 1,458 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 1,633 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One owns 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 12,172 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Lesa Sroufe And holds 0.18% or 20,000 shares. Price Michael F reported 0.25% stake. First Trust Advsr LP has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 104,147 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Co holds 23,849 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 18,860 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BRT Apartments had 4 analyst reports since September 29, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, October 26. The stock of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Janney Capital.

More notable recent BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MARKETS: Today ‘feels’ like a normal trading day, with FAANG stocks and chips leading, utilities lagging – Yahoo Finance” on October 22, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. Agrees to Sell Multi-Family Property for More Than $97 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires Value-Add Property in Greenville, South Carolina – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BRT APARTMENTS Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Sale of Factory at Garco Park for $51.7 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $16.54 million activity. REICH JOEL D also sold $1.95M worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Wednesday, June 27. Kurian George sold 46,638 shares worth $3.95 million.

Among 48 analysts covering Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), 21 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Netapp Inc. had 187 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Sterne Agee CRT. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 28 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 18 with “Neutral” rating. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 18 report. As per Wednesday, August 24, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, November 14. As per Thursday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, April 6. Drexel Hamilton maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Wednesday, August 16. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $60.0 target.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.45M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.