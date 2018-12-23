Swedbank Cut Union Pacific Co (UNP) Stake; Build-a-bear Workshop (BBW) Shorts Lowered By 0.72%

Build-a-bear Workshop Inc (NYSE:BBW) had a decrease of 0.72% in short interest. BBW’s SI was 783,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.72% from 789,000 shares previously. With 47,600 avg volume, 17 days are for Build-a-bear Workshop Inc (NYSE:BBW)’s short sellers to cover BBW’s short positions. The SI to Build-a-bear Workshop Inc’s float is 6.11%. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 130,284 shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has declined 41.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Swedbank decreased Union Pacific Co (UNP) stake by 2.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Swedbank sold 19,245 shares as Union Pacific Co (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Swedbank holds 712,528 shares with $116.02M value, down from 731,773 last quarter. Union Pacific Co now has $97.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $180,479 activity. On Tuesday, September 4 FENCL ERIC R sold $180,479 worth of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) or 19,596 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 10.95 million shares or 3.43% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 833 shares. 170,654 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 7,560 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 26,135 shares. Art Ltd Com holds 10,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 13,237 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 32,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech invested in 0.01% or 736,800 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 139,600 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 126,545 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 289,465 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW).

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company has market cap of $58.73 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. It has a 8.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

More notable recent Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) CEO Sharon Price John on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Toys R Us bankruptcy also hurts Toys for Tots – New York Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “ANF Options Volume Peaks Post-Earnings; Penny Stock Soars – Schaeffers Research” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Deutsche Bank. Loop Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, September 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $185 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, October 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 1. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clark Mngmt Grp has 0.49% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 118,806 shares. British Columbia Investment Management stated it has 306,586 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Sterling Mgmt Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Howe And Rusling has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Valley Advisers owns 30,040 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv reported 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.5% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma owns 14,957 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. The Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Regions Corporation owns 197,927 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 9,400 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,375 shares. Dsam (London) stated it has 97,090 shares.

Swedbank increased Salesforce.Com I (NYSE:CRM) stake by 124,937 shares to 1.32M valued at $209.26M in 2018Q3. It also upped Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) stake by 747,200 shares and now owns 3.33M shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

More news for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were recently published by: Zacks.com, which released: “Has Union Pacific (UNP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” on November 30, 2018. Fool.com‘s article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” and published on December 16, 2018 is yet another important article.