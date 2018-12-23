Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) by 22.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 55,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 191,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41M, down from 246,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 9.43M shares traded or 92.03% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 20.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 660,265 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.94 million, down from 833,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 829,046 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 583,005 shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 6,290 shares. Moreover, Swift Run Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 2.98% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 191,403 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 505,126 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co stated it has 278,905 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 174,580 were accumulated by Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Company. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 408,322 shares. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 551,348 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Eqis Cap Mgmt invested in 79,287 shares. First Republic Management reported 0.02% stake. Vantage Inv Advsrs Limited holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. New Residential Investment Corp had 26 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight” on Monday, October 19. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, November 29. Nomura initiated New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Wednesday, October 26 with “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital maintained New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) rating on Thursday, February 25. FBR Capital has “Outperform” rating and $15.50 target. Wedbush initiated New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) rating on Thursday, October 6. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $17 target. As per Thursday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Barclays Capital maintained New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $21 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 10 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, June 20.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on New Residential Q2: Acquires MSRs about $20B UPB for $245M – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NRZ: Simply The Single Biggest Hidden Gem In Broad Daylight In Mortgage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential +2.1% after keeping dividend steady – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential Investment: Why Not Buy This Top-Shelf 11.1%-Yielding Mortgage REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Investment: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $200.95M for 6.55 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 244,887 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 280,226 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Lc stated it has 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mariner Wealth reported 13,632 shares stake. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 500 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has 38,000 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 381,592 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Group has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Burke Herbert Savings Bank Tru invested in 4,411 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested in 300 shares. 31,362 are owned by Middleton Commerce Ma. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd accumulated 93,257 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management invested in 30,000 shares. Robotti Robert invested in 0.56% or 25,000 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 2,907 shares valued at $223,403 was sold by Campion Andrew. The insider RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36M. SPRUNK ERIC D had sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86M on Friday, June 29. $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Hill Elliott. Shares for $3.06 million were sold by Krane Hilary K on Thursday, July 5.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 323,510 shares to 715,210 shares, valued at $67.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 83,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, June 30 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B.riley on Monday, September 26. Sterne Agee CRT upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, September 25 report. As per Friday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 28 by S&P Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, September 25 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 29. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, September 8. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, June 30 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Dividend Stocks That Just Boosted Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nike Leads Dow After Rock-Solid Q2 Report: A Sell-Side Roundup – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Potential Rally in Stocks Seems to Be Kept in Check by Worries About Govt. Shutdown, Fed – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/21: (CDXC) (GRTS) (NKE) Higher; (PTI) (PRGO) (CAMP) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.