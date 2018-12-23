Switcheo (SWTH) hits new $-0.000334585500000001 price after -6.06% drop during a day

Switcheo (SWTH) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000334585500000001 or -6.06% trading at $0.005182795. According to Cryptocoin Experts, Switcheo (SWTH) eyes $0.0057010745 target on the road to $0.0107083603546729. SWTH last traded at Gateio exchange. It had high of $0.0058309724 and low of $0.005182795 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0055173805.

Switcheo (SWTH) is down -8.38% in the last 30 days from $0.005657 per coin. Its down -27.30% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.007129 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago SWTH traded at $0.03455. SWTH has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $5.18 million market cap. Switcheo maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. SWTH uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 12/02/2018.

Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well.