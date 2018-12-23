Guardian Capital Lp decreased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 1.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 58,362 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 19.11%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 4.28 million shares with $165.58M value, down from 4.34M last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $42.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 7.06 million shares traded or 52.31% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy

Symons Capital Management Inc increased Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL) stake by 236.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc acquired 413,859 shares as Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL)’s stock rose 5.78%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 588,685 shares with $11.95M value, up from 174,826 last quarter. Newell Rubbermaid Inc now has $8.80B valuation. The stock decreased 5.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 15.92 million shares traded or 57.27% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Expanded Plan to Generate About $10B After-Tax Proceeds; 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 18/04/2018 – Ackman Calls Newell’s Icahn Agreement a ‘Deal With the Devil’ (Video); 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.79 million activity. ICAHN BRETT also bought $2.31M worth of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Thursday, August 9. Another trade for 22,331 shares valued at $523,637 was made by Cunningham James L III on Monday, November 26.

Another recent and important Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018.

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) stake by 7,300 shares to 115,216 valued at $11.75 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) stake by 10,645 shares and now owns 182,197 shares. Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NWL in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Friday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 16. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Associated Banc stated it has 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Starboard Value LP reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bartlett Ltd Llc accumulated 2,050 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 149,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 89,761 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Everence Inc has invested 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Advsr holds 0.77% or 37,060 shares in its portfolio. 6,140 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 62,593 shares stake. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 75,351 were reported by Lpl Financial Limited. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 643 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Suncor Energy had 3 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) earned “Buy” rating by GARP Research on Monday, October 22.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01B for 10.61 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.70% negative EPS growth.