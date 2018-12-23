Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) by 43.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 57,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 189,816 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.08M, up from 131,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 4.28M shares traded or 131.20% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 2.91% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 47.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 18,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,637 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $628,000, down from 39,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 8.64M shares traded or 107.62% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution

Among 16 analysts covering Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources Inc. had 107 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on Tuesday, January 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) rating on Monday, August 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $48 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 4 with “Underweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 7. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, April 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 2 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 10 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 24.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 11,744 shares to 14,718 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triplepoint Venture Growth B (NYSE:TPVG) by 340,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Calif Mun Income Fd Ii (PCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold BEN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.20% less from 238.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 14,519 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 8,836 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Republic Invest holds 63,262 shares. Conning stated it has 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Van Eck Associates Corp has 568,385 shares. 2,863 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 104,931 shares. 23,219 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap. State Street Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 20.67 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 13,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 56,344 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd reported 12,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Llc owns 42,974 shares. 34,589 were reported by Prio Wealth Partnership. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0.06% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $17.59 million activity. Plafker Jed A. had sold 4,820 shares worth $158,315 on Friday, September 21. JOHNSON RUPERT H JR also sold $16.73M worth of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 15.91% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.88 per share. BEN’s profit will be $379.02M for 9.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LNT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 161.68 million shares or 0.31% more from 161.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 474,000 are owned by Old Republic. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11,308 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,981 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.01% or 190,942 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 654 shares. Ims Management reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd stated it has 3.42M shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 13,660 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Corp reported 0.03% stake. Oarsman accumulated 45,496 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 19,184 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 70,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 808,581 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Tdam Usa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $301.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10,229 shares to 148,773 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) by 10,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,197 shares, and cut its stake in Pg & E Corp. (NYSE:PCG).

