Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 5.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 7,019 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)’s stock declined 3.07%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 113,370 shares with $6.97M value, down from 120,389 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $12.00B valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.90 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 21.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP)

VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) had a decrease of 39.66% in short interest. CNRAF’s SI was 1.66M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 39.66% from 2.76M shares previously. With 75,100 avg volume, 22 days are for VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)’s short sellers to cover CNRAF’s short positions. It closed at $2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vicinity Centres is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Australia. It has a 8.66 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in Australian retail property with a focus on shopping centers.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 29.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.62 per share. TAP’s profit will be $172.96 million for 17.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc increased Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 413,859 shares to 588,685 valued at $11.95M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) stake by 184,318 shares and now owns 399,737 shares. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) was raised too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $667,546 activity. Anand Krishnan also sold $168,186 worth of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) on Thursday, November 1.

