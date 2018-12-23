Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (MOH) by 71.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,277 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $338,000, down from 7,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 1.86M shares traded or 88.19% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 78.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.86% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 416,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 471,448 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.71 million, up from 55,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider Yawman David sold $1.29 million. $2.26 million worth of stock was sold by Spanos Mike on Wednesday, October 31. 168,295 shares were sold by Khan Mehmood, worth $18.53 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Co owns 3,750 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank And Tru Of Newtown stated it has 63,248 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc owns 0.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 35,994 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,492 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 11,092 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Lc has 190,000 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc reported 442,007 shares. Caprock Grp reported 20,985 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 94,932 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Llc has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,078 shares. Montag A & Assocs Incorporated reported 122,700 shares. Moreover, Montecito Bancshares has 0.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Citizens Northern reported 5,350 shares. Amer Bancorp stated it has 8,432 shares. The California-based Saratoga Investment Management has invested 2.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $307.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,918 shares to 5,824 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,443 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 2 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 24. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, April 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $110 target. As per Tuesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Friday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 14. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, September 28. Sterne Agee CRT initiated PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy” rating.

Among 22 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Molina Healthcare had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 19. The rating was initiated by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Hold” on Thursday, September 21. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 29 report. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $169 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. As per Friday, June 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, December 15. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, July 14 with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 20. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, September 13 report. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $371.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 10,286 shares to 19,246 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:LPT) by 15,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 338.24% or $1.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOH’s profit will be $92.95 million for 18.52 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.22% negative EPS growth.

Since July 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 15 insider sales for $612,338 activity. The insider COOPERMAN DANIEL sold 943 shares worth $126,181. $102,156 worth of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was sold by Carruthers Garrey. ROMNEY RONNA sold 200 shares worth $24,780. Another trade for 3,795 shares valued at $458,225 was sold by FEDAK CHARLES Z. 4,501 shares were sold by Nichols Norman, worth $571,627. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $542,260 was made by WOLF DALE B on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MOH shares while 92 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 65.39 million shares or 5.83% less from 69.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Financial owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0% stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 63,991 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.2% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 400 are owned by Sandy Spring Comml Bank. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 48,837 shares. 98,587 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,608 shares. Moreover, Crow Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 1,594 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). D E Shaw Company has 0.08% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Shelton Capital Management owns 3,108 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ascend Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). First Republic Inv invested in 1,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 1,660 shares.