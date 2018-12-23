Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 85.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 9,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,633 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $278,000, down from 11,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh decreased its stake in Synaptics (SYNA) by 23.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh sold 7,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,414 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Synaptics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 1.09M shares traded or 82.36% up from the average. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has risen 3.48% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones

Among 17 analysts covering Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Synaptics Inc had 83 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, June 20. The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 11 by Craig Hallum. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 16 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 8. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Sell” on Friday, August 4. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, January 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, October 11.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Synaptics’ New Virtual Reality Display Driver and VR Bridge Provide Ultimate User Experience for Emerging Head-Mounted Displays – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synaptics Becomes Oversold (SYNA) – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Synaptics, iQiyi, and Savara Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2018. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synaptics ClearView OLED Display Drivers Featured on ASUS ROG Phones – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Synaptics Live Up to Its Promise of a Turnaround? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SYNA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 32.59 million shares or 3.73% less from 33.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 568 were reported by Clearbridge Invs. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 8,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0% or 7,185 shares in its portfolio. 708,796 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,313 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 12,827 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. United Service Automobile Association reported 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 56,266 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.01% or 139,502 shares. 1.60 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 4,931 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt has 940,855 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 324,530 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt.

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 57.63% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.59 per share. SYNA’s profit will be $32.19M for 9.62 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.68% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $446,262 activity. Barber Kevin D sold $446,262 worth of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) on Monday, November 12. 17,500 shares were sold by Bergman Rick, worth $933,625. McFarland John sold $156,915 worth of stock.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $147.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrys by 128,212 shares to 607,888 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). King Luther Capital holds 177,827 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc reported 0.64% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0.43% or 393,967 shares. Palo Capital reported 1.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Woodmont Inv Counsel Llc has 0.29% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,345 shares. Capital World Investors invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 174,590 shares. Professional Advisory Ser accumulated 88,448 shares. 13,794 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Raymond James And Associates invested in 424,571 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 1.34 million shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability holds 42,837 shares or 3.25% of its portfolio. 34,767 were accumulated by Bourgeon Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Qs Investors Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 16,679 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VIII): Accenture – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe Is Not For The Short Term – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/4/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Adaptly; Terms Not Disclosed – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Awarded US Patent for Combining Classical and Quantum Computing with Potential to Address Previously Unsolvable Business Problems – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.