Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 42.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 12,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $541,000, down from 30,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 12.51M shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 4.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 43,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 900,237 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.80 million, down from 943,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.28M for 6.47 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $414.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 33,733 shares to 89,948 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 14,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. 70,000 shares valued at $3.30M were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. $3.00 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18. Tan Irving sold $3.24M worth of stock or 68,308 shares. 217,420 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles. 25,000 shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, December 12. CHANDLER MARK D had sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,731 are owned by Hayek Kallen Investment Management. First Wilshire Securities has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,594 shares. Personal Capital holds 0.03% or 47,644 shares. Avalon Limited Liability owns 1.16M shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 20,948 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York reported 1.42% stake. First Comml Bank holds 1.63% or 227,850 shares in its portfolio. Hartford holds 0.93% or 646,502 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Mgmt Inc has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). accumulated 2.56M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V owns 7,096 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc reported 110,058 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.18% or 373,658 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 214,830 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aetna Inc New Com (NYSE:AET) by 16,370 shares to 175,035 shares, valued at $35.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 15,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).