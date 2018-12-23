SYNNEX (SNX) EPS Estimated At $3.00; Shorts at AGC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (ASGLY) Raised By 100%

AGC INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) had an increase of 100% in short interest. ASGLY’s SI was 36,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 18,100 shares previously. With 114,500 avg volume, 0 days are for AGC INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s short sellers to cover ASGLY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 81,444 shares traded. AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report $3.00 EPS on January, 8.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 7.53% from last quarter’s $2.79 EPS. SNX’s profit would be $153.49 million giving it 6.33 P/E if the $3.00 EPS is correct. After having $2.57 EPS previously, SYNNEX Corporation’s analysts see 16.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.25% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 1.03 million shares traded or 79.34% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 38.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.66 billion. The firm offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; electronic materials, such as CMOS/CCD blue filters, CMP slurries, synthetic quartz glasses, glass frits and pastes, and glass molded lenses; and applied glass materials comprising cover glass for electronic devices, thin glass for electronic devices, glass for light guide plates, and glass for photovoltaic devices.

More notable recent AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Contract From Down Under Will Push BAE Systems Up And Over Estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018, Foxbusiness.com published: “Bayer’s Monsanto asks US court to toss $289M Roundup verdict – Fox Business” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sports Direct: A Clear Buy, But For The International Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “G4S Plc ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2018.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synnex: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex Continues Aggressive Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synnex: Undervalued After Post-Earnings Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SYNNEX Corporation slides 7.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering SYNNEX Corp (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SYNNEX Corp had 3 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, June 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Wednesday, June 27.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 10.95 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 8 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $37.88 million activity. $634,710 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) was bought by MIAU MATTHEW on Wednesday, October 24. Shares for $49,278 were sold by Witt Marshall. MURAI KEVIN M also sold $256,203 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Friday, October 26. On Monday, July 2 the insider POLK DENNIS sold $191,776. $232,864 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) was sold by STEFFENSEN DWIGHT. SILVER STAR DEVELOPMENTS LTD bought $9.56 million worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Friday, October 19. LEUNG SIMON had sold 557 shares worth $55,703 on Monday, July 2.