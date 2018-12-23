Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 36.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 11,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, down from 32,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.71M shares traded or 102.55% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 120.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,970 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $975,000, up from 3,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Giant Expansion Of A Super-Massive Oil Field – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Chevron Corporation – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil Corporation vs. Chevron Corporation – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 21 by Tudor Pickering. The stock has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, October 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 2 by Societe Generale. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by BNP Paribas on Monday, August 7. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, January 4 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 26,108 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 30,945 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 738,557 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt holds 616,318 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% or 34,319 shares. Sandhill Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bahl And Gaynor reported 1.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sfmg Ltd Company reported 5,042 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital stated it has 15,680 shares. Aimz Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,824 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc invested in 102,488 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 45,725 shares. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Invest Counsel holds 59,418 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo accumulated 272,445 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Moreover, Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Page Arthur B, which manages about $118.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,680 shares to 40,187 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,929 shares to 8,847 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call).

Among 10 analysts covering Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synopsys Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 6 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, November 30. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Hold” on Thursday, August 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Benchmark given on Wednesday, September 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Monday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 18 by DA Davidson. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, August 18. On Tuesday, December 12 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, October 23.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. $1.02 million worth of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was sold by RUNKEL JOHN F JR on Thursday, August 30. On Friday, December 7 the insider DE GEUS AART sold $4.47M. Logan Joseph W sold $2.03M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now for 2025 – Investorplace.com” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: SNPS – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “RSoft Product Updates Advance Optical Design for AR/VR Systems – Stockhouse” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Synopsys, Unum Therapeutics, HD Supply, Tech Data, Mellanox Technologies, and eHealth â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2018.