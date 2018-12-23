Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 6,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,792 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39M, up from 19,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93 million shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 230.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 16,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $666,000, up from 6,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 8.14 million shares traded or 56.58% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 19.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q Net $164M; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 25/05/2018 – The Gap “Pantsed” After Earnings – Can They Pull Them Back Up?; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and Instruction; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70; 22/03/2018 – Mind the Gap: Women in Technology; 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Among 36 analysts covering The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Gap Inc. had 191 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Citigroup downgraded The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, November 18 to “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Tuesday, August 9. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $19 target. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. On Tuesday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, November 20. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, November 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. SunTrust maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Thursday, November 16. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $27.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Tuesday, August 9 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold GPS shares while 134 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 196.83 million shares or 7.38% less from 212.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,056 are held by First Manhattan Company. Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.85% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 173,783 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Yale invested in 172,959 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 49,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Advisor Prns accumulated 7,180 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Mackenzie Finance holds 0% or 27,598 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 10,461 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Hartford Investment Mngmt stated it has 24,253 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Midas Mgmt Corporation invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush likes Lululemon, Gap for the holidays – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: The Gap – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gap: $25 A Share Must Hold – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Gap Inc. Rises On Store Rationalization Plans – Forbes” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “You Are Here: First Lockheed Martin-Built Next Generation GPS III Satellite Responding to Commands – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $282.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 28,737 shares to 32,480 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity. 4,976 shares were sold by Bernacchi Jeffrey M., worth $878,762 on Tuesday, September 4. Pietrowicz John W. had sold 2,500 shares worth $449,650 on Thursday, October 11. The insider Carey Charles P sold 2,800 shares worth $513,660. $2.59M worth of stock was sold by Tully Sean on Wednesday, December 12. 300 shares were sold by GEPSMAN MARTIN J, worth $51,689 on Thursday, September 13. 1,823 shares valued at $319,025 were sold by Piell Hilda Harris on Tuesday, September 4.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Day of mourning – which markets are closed? – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS downgrades CME as upside fully priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Bloomberg.com published: “Nasdaq Plans to Pursue Bitcoin Futures Despite Plunging Prices, Sources Say – Bloomberg” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBOE, CME, EEM And XLU: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 20 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Thursday, August 17. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $127.0 target. On Wednesday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, November 20. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $177 target in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $220 target. On Thursday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 4,290 shares to 590,893 shares, valued at $67.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 2,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,572 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).