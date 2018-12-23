Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) is expected to pay $0.39 on Jan 25, 2019. (NYSE:SYY) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Sysco Corp’s current price of $60.89 translates into 0.64% yield. Sysco Corp’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Nov 15, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 7.08 million shares traded or 135.97% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%

Tremblant Capital Group increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 10.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group acquired 5,505 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 55,814 shares with $111.80 million value, up from 50,309 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $31.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 21.59 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $1.24 billion activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2.

Among 8 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. Pivotal Research downgraded Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Friday, August 10 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 13. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 14 with “Outperform”. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Friday, July 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, July 16. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 25 report.