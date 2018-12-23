Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Rex American Resources Corp. (REX) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 4,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,918 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.70 million, up from 150,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Rex American Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 97,431 shares traded or 261.89% up from the average. REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) has declined 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REX News: 23/05/2018 – REX American Resources Reports First Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.45; 01/05/2018 – REX Amer Resources Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Bd Member Lawrence Tomchin; 01/05/2018 – REX American Resources Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Board Member Lawrence Tomchin; 22/03/2018 – REX American Resources’ Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS of $2.89 and Full Year Diluted EPS of $6.02; 22/03/2018 Rex American 4Q EPS $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Rex American 1Q EPS $1.45; 23/05/2018 – Rex American 1Q Rev $120.8M; 22/03/2018 – Rex American 4Q Rev $109.5M; 22/03/2018 – REX AMERICAN RESOURCES’ FOURTH QUARTER DILUTED EPS OF $2.89 AND FULL YEAR DILUTED EPS OF $6.02; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 70,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $246.14 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77 million shares traded or 66.76% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 15 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Nomura maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, January 17. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $87.0 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, September 28 with “Hold”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 14 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 1. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 24.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 782,849 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $284.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 9,295 shares to 29,575 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 7,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,060 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Fran Cali (NYSE:FRC).

Among 2 analysts covering REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. REX American Resources had 2 analyst reports since December 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Feltl & Co initiated REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) on Thursday, September 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Singular Research given on Thursday, December 3.

