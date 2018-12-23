Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $154.40 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67 million shares traded or 100.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B; 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 30.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 3,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,876 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, up from 12,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. T-Mobile US had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20. Deutsche Bank maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Friday, July 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, October 1. UBS maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Monday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, July 17. Wells Fargo maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Monday, October 29. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $82 target. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 6 report.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $989.03M and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $238.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 28,979 are owned by Kames Cap Public Limited Company. Quaker Cap Invests Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,124 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech reported 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 57 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca). Tig Ltd reported 423,472 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Macquarie Limited owns 3,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,526 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 647,762 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.18% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 375,302 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 34,970 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wexford Capital Lp has invested 0.37% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.19% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 0.4% or 8,289 shares in its portfolio.

Holderness Investments Company, which manages about $115.47 million and $222.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 2,841 shares to 4,564 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 13 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 13. Nomura downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, January 25 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 12. Bank of America maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Sunday, July 16. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $9900 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 22 by Portales Partners. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 10.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon had sold 30,725 shares worth $3.50 million.