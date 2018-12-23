Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 43.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 15,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,916 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, down from 36,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67M shares traded or 100.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Groupe Cgi Inc (GIB) by 1.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 6,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.64 million, up from 376,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Groupe Cgi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 262,113 shares traded or 24.45% up from the average. CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has risen 18.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GIB News: 24/05/2018 – Lufthansa Group chooses CGI as strategic partner for infrastructure and digital transformation services; 13/04/2018 – CELADON INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Celadon Group Inc. – CGI; 03/05/2018 – CGI GROUP INC GlBa.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$80 FROM C$77; 16/05/2018 – CGI acquires IT consulting firm Facilité Informatique to strengthen its Canadian market leadership position; 15/03/2018 – CreativeDrive Acquires CGI, Augmented Reality and Immersive Content Tech Startup Decora; 02/05/2018 – CGI Group 2Q EPS C$0.94; 24/05/2018 – CGI GROUP INC – CO AND LUFTHANSA GROUP HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR DELIVERY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND DIGITALIZATION SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Stars are rewriting their wills to include CGI do’s and don’ts; 02/05/2018 – CGI Group 2Q Net C$274.4M

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9000 highest and $40 lowest target. $66.96's average target is 8.12% above currents $61.93 stock price.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Sprint Merger With T-Mobile Could Harm Workers – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank Notes: Details on Customers Bancorpâ€™s deal with T-Mobile – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “T-Mobile’s Best (and Worst) Un-Carrier Moves So Far – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile is Giving Away FREE 50â€ 4K TVs from Samsung – Business Wire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 45.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $593.86 million for 22.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering CGI Group (NYSE:GIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CGI Group has $95 highest and $45 lowest target. $74.80's average target is 29.46% above currents $57.78 stock price.

More notable recent CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Undervalued Stocks With High Business Predictability – GuruFocus.com” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Snatch Up This Top Tech Stock as Growth Accelerates – The Motley Fool Canada” published on October 20, 2018, Fool.ca published: “3 Reasons to Buy THIS Little-Known Tech Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Meet the Canadian Tech Stock That Is Conquering the World – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CGI reports strong Q2 Fiscal 2018 results – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

