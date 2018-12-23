Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) had an increase of 0.31% in short interest. AVID’s SI was 2.95 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.31% from 2.94 million shares previously. With 169,700 avg volume, 17 days are for Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID)’s short sellers to cover AVID’s short positions. The SI to Avid Technology Inc’s float is 8.9%. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 336,897 shares traded or 63.33% up from the average. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 4.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 31/05/2018 – Avid Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Business Performance; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 1Q Rev $95M-$105M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avid Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVID); 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF CURRENT TERM LOAN UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT TO MAY 10, 2023; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $39M-$51M; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Rev $97.9M; 07/04/2018 – Avid Empowers Creative Professionals with New Pro Tools, Media Composer, and Sibelius Editions for Any Artist; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES SCHEDULE FOR REQUIRED REPAYMENTS OF TERM LOAN

Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report $0.62 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. TSM’s profit would be $3.22 billion giving it 14.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s analysts see 10.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN)

Among 2 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor had 2 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of TSM in report on Monday, July 2 to “Positive” rating.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $185.31 billion. It makes masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. It has a 16.01 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Intel May Have Finally Pulled the Plug on This Boondoggle – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “IBM Taps Samsung for Chip Manufacturing – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Undervalued According To DCF Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $209.68 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 2 analyst reports since November 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BWS Financial downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $5 target in Friday, November 16 report.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,912 activity. 8,600 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares with value of $50,912 were sold by ENNIS PETER.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 22.04 million shares or 21.32% less from 28.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 146,353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 2.70 million shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 181,608 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 182,357 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc holds 61,488 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 187 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 486 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 0% or 145,870 shares. Blackrock stated it has 1.94 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund L P invested in 1.89M shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 54,966 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 95,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 25,000 shares.