Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 53.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 57,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29M, up from 107,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA) by 57.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,282 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.55M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 592,574 shares traded or 65.64% up from the average. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has declined 7.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B

Analysts await Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 33.98% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MUSA’s profit will be $44.49M for 13.07 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Murphy USA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.04M shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $30.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 47,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

