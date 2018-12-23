Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 45.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.99 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 1.65 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has risen 7.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Company Signs Agreement with AMC; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC); 20/03/2018 – AMC: ‘INFINITY WAR’ ADVANCE SALES OVER TRIPLE ‘BLACK PANTHER’; 22/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Advantage Medical Electronics, LLC dba AMC 65IIA Medical Equipment &; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 24/05/2018 – AMC Theatres CEO says company is “roaring hot,” with more cinemas and blockbuster hits to come; 12/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only

Westwood Global Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 11.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc sold 27,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,261 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.90 million, down from 252,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMC’s profit will be $19.66M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.68% EPS growth.

