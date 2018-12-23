Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 17,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 328,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.75M, down from 346,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.19 million shares traded or 54.19% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp. (CBS.A) by 44.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 15,825 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 19,693 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 35,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 16,326 shares traded or 461.42% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) has declined 12.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.09% the S&P500.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Metro Orlando to get 3 new hospitals – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA’s West Houston Medical Center completes surgical suite expansion – Houston Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “HCA Houston Healthcare taps Plano exec as new chief development officer – Houston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point plans $25M in projects to add beds, new department – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. HCA Holdings had 115 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 14, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 18 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 27 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HCA in report on Thursday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.94M for 11.64 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $15.85 million activity. On Thursday, June 21 the insider Perlin Jonathan B sold $1.35 million. Englebright Jane D. sold $849,688 worth of stock or 6,543 shares. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $190,439 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, July 25. The insider Cuffe Michael S. sold 4,943 shares worth $701,412. 6,419 shares valued at $810,271 were sold by Wyatt Christopher F. on Thursday, July 26. On Thursday, July 26 the insider Morrow J William sold $604,795.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84 million and $530.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 47,864 shares to 557,900 shares, valued at $56.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.4% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Highfields Mgmt LP reported 270,000 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 2,952 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signature Management has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 10,572 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Comerica Securities Inc accumulated 3,581 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 60,593 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 0% or 30 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested 0.18% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 1.09% or 41,404 shares in its portfolio. Community Bankshares Na accumulated 0% or 28 shares. 9,800 were accumulated by Thompson Investment Mngmt. National Pension invested in 0.17% or 291,898 shares. Ent Fin Services stated it has 233 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.