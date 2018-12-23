Tarbox Group Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 253.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tarbox Group Inc acquired 4,448 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Tarbox Group Inc holds 6,200 shares with $693,000 value, up from 1,752 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $154.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) stake by 52.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 17,276 shares as Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)’s stock declined 36.89%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 15,621 shares with $335,000 value, down from 32,897 last quarter. Macrogenics Inc now has $498.24M valuation. The stock decreased 5.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 754,735 shares traded or 121.37% up from the average. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 29.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 02/04/2018 – MacroGenics Announces Closing of Public Offering, Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/04/2018 – DJ MacroGenics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGNX); 06/04/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : LEERINK ASSUMES WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $35; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $1.34; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: PepsiCo Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is PepsiCo’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo completes acquisition of SodaStream International Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Will Aurora Cannabis Be Next to Secure a Big Partnership? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. Shares for $1.29M were sold by Yawman David. The insider Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364. 20,074 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $2.26 million were sold by Spanos Mike. $18.53 million worth of stock was sold by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 3. Susquehanna maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Friday, September 28 with “Positive” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 3 with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hendley & invested in 20,833 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc reported 15,904 shares stake. 83,568 are held by First Savings Bank. Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,900 shares. Brookmont holds 1.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 21,577 shares. Elm Limited Liability holds 2,155 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.09M shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv Inc has 1.69% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Shields Communications Limited has invested 0.78% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,326 shares. Btr Capital invested 2.76% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kistler owns 21,907 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Inv House Limited Liability Company has 0.66% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 55,354 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) reported 3,091 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold MGNX shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 33.26 million shares or 3.54% less from 34.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 105,770 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 59,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 0.01% or 3,507 shares. Dafna Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.69% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.26% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Bb Biotech Ag invested in 2.99M shares or 1.7% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% or 551,149 shares in its portfolio. 19,876 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. The New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). 2.62 million are held by Fmr. 1.24M are owned by State Street Corporation. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 56,003 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 457 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MacroGenics Announces Partial Clinical Hold on MGD009 Phase 1 Studies – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MacroGenics: Low Hanging Fruit – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MacroGenics teams up with Zai Lab in three cancer programs in Greater China – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-1.07 earnings per share, down 138.21% or $3.87 from last year’s $2.8 per share. After $-0.81 actual earnings per share reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.10% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Blackrock Muniyield Cali Qlt (MCA) stake by 54,964 shares to 193,358 valued at $2.48 million in 2018Q3. It also upped General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 130,707 shares and now owns 151,048 shares. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was raised too.