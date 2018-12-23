Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 7.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,289 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14 million, up from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83M shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 2.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 254 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,539 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $199.39 million, down from 8,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 2.05M shares traded or 334.96% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 39.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Investment Grade Corp (LQD) by 37,024 shares to 107,968 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares High Yield Index (HYG) by 39,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,744 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 14. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 10 by Susquehanna. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 18. M Partners maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, August 27. As per Monday, November 9, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The company was reinitiated on Friday, January 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $80 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Target’s Valuation – Forbes” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: Is It Time To Pick It Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “One of Target’s downtown Minneapolis HQ offices is sold for $171 million – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Barring an Abysmal 2019, Target Stock Looks Woefully Undervalued Here – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $67736.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG) by 3,909 shares to 14,793 shares, valued at $78.76 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 88,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TILE’s profit will be $23.21 million for 8.85 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Interface (NASDAQ:TILE), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Interface had 16 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29.0 target in Thursday, February 22 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 23 by Seaport Global. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 27. The stock of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 31. SunTrust maintained Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, December 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by Longbow. On Friday, November 4 the stock rating was initiated by Seaport Global Securities with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James.

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Tile Shop Names Cabell Lolmaugh as Director and CEO – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27 – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2018. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: MAN, TTS – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Post-earnings rip for Tile Shop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.