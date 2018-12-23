Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,626 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.61 million, down from 37,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) by 17.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 17,925 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 117,981 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.35 million, up from 100,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Middlefield Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 10,170 shares traded or 276.25% up from the average. Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MBCN News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 05/03/2018 REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset Value(s); 21/04/2018 – DJ Middlefield Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBCN); 15/05/2018 – Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment; 26/04/2018 – REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Annual Financial Report; 18/05/2018 – MIDDLEFIELD GROUP: E SPLIT FILES IPO OF PFD, CLASS A SHRS; 19/04/2018 – Middlefield Banc 1Q EPS 80c

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 16,628 shares to 9,167 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,203 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $14,763 activity. The insider Jones Kenneth E sold $61,774. Shares for $69,876 were bought by MAST DARRYL E on Tuesday, October 23.

Among 2 analysts covering Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Middlefield Banc had 9 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) earned “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Friday, April 20. On Thursday, December 21 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Tuesday, September 22, the company rating was initiated by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Boenning & Scattergood. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy”. The stock of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Boenning & Scattergood. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, October 3.

More notable recent Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Middlefield Banking Company to Open Location in Sunbury, Ohio – Business Wire” on May 24, 2016, also Zacks.com with their article: “IQV or SWCH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on July 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “The Middlefield Banking Company Names Eric P. Hollinger as Senior Lender – Business Wire” on August 13, 2015. More interesting news about Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Middlefield Banc Corp. and Liberty Bank, N.A. to Merge – Business Wire” published on July 28, 2016 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP For: Nov 19 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.61, from 2.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 5 investors sold MBCN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 833,853 shares or 8.60% less from 912,275 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) for 837 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 3,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 103 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 4,800 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) or 14,102 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 9,659 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 28,186 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 6,718 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc accumulated 9,750 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 13,903 shares. Blackrock stated it has 139,532 shares. Moreover, Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) for 6,294 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 230 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN).

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, February 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. M Partners maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $82 target in Thursday, August 20 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 10 by Susquehanna. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 9. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 7 by Bernstein.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,699 shares to 142,725 shares, valued at $23.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target: Is It Time To Pick It Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target’s Comps Outpace Walmart, Sell-Off Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “One of Target’s downtown Minneapolis HQ offices is sold for $171 million – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: What To Do After The 20% Sell-Off? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.