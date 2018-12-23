Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 1.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 1,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,554 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.11 million, down from 129,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35M shares traded or 146.21% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Build New Service Center at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,321 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.85 million, up from 62,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $91 target in Thursday, August 20 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Citigroup. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $82 target in Thursday, August 18 report. On Thursday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $82 target in Monday, August 17 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TGT in report on Monday, October 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 21. On Thursday, January 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Target Pays the Price for Survival – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks making the biggest move premarket: AMZN, WMT, M, TGT, GM, CPB & more – CNBC” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Ditch These Stocks Before a December Rate Hike – Schaeffers Research” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1,671 shares to 22,220 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 144,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 35,385 shares to 119,165 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 75,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.57M for 12.67 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $19.29 million activity. The insider Johnson S. Daniel sold $15.55 million. CASEY JOHN PATRICK sold 22,500 shares worth $4.35M. $509,612 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was bought by Malcolm Mark.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Dynamics’ (GD) GDIT Says Navy Awards it SeaPort NxG Contract – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Dynamics says canceling Saudi arms deal would cost Canada billions – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $346 Million by US Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Who Will Battle to Build the Army’s New Light Tank – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund holds 0.24% or 5,261 shares in its portfolio. Grace And White Incorporated Ny has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,990 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,246 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 1,080 shares. 5,280 are held by Aviva Public Limited Co. One Capital Limited Liability Co reported 12,987 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 249,400 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 881 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 767,013 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 16,300 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,000 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,294 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.01% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.35% or 1,300 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, October 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 24 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 13 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of GD in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, February 23. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 15. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, February 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 18 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup.