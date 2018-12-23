Benitec Biopharma Limited – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:BNTC) had a decrease of 1.64% in short interest. BNTC’s SI was 12,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.64% from 12,200 shares previously. With 5,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Benitec Biopharma Limited – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s short sellers to cover BNTC’s short positions. The SI to Benitec Biopharma Limited – American Depositary SH’s float is 0.2%. The stock decreased 20.82% or $0.3682 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 54,885 shares traded or 688.24% up from the average. Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) has declined 38.55% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BNTC News: 27/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES BNTCW.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 24/04/2018 ASX/NASDAQ Announcement; 23/05/2018 – BENITEC BIOPHARMA LTD – RECEIVES RUSSIAN REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR ONCOLOGY STUDY; 15/05/2018 – Benitec to present OPMD data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Meeting; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BNTCW.O HALT REGULATORY CONCERN; 27/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES BNTC.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – Benitec to Host Investor Webinar on the Company’s Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) Program; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BNTC.O HALT REGULATORY CONCERN

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) stake by 114.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc acquired 119,533 shares as Radcom Ltd. (RDCM)’s stock declined 52.44%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 224,353 shares with $2.52 million value, up from 104,820 last quarter. Radcom Ltd. now has $108.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 73,919 shares traded or 33.16% up from the average. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 59.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference in Australia and the United States. The company has market cap of $18.82 million. The firm provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased Carvana Co. stake by 32,073 shares to 49,804 valued at $2.94 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Myriad Genetics Co. (NASDAQ:MYGN) stake by 6,927 shares and now owns 39,929 shares. Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was reduced too.

