Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 40.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 95,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,642 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15M, up from 233,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 510,084 shares traded or 99.97% up from the average. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 15.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Seller; 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 42.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 74,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,515 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.24M, down from 175,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 62,617 shares to 177,268 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 367,951 shares. Fairfield Bush Co owns 38,390 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 11,555 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 11,385 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Payden And Rygel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Invesco Limited owns 27.76 million shares. Hollencrest Management holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 4,261 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,120 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 488,887 shares stake. Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,337 shares. New York-based Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc owns 3,365 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Finemark Savings Bank And stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,785 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, November 5. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 23. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Monday, November 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Evercore given on Friday, July 1. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 20.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. $524,895 worth of stock was sold by Rosenberg Donald J on Thursday, December 13. $1.10M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by AMON CRISTIANO R on Monday, December 3.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Winning the Mobile 5G Race Is Just the Ticket for Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 855 for 5G phones – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Podcast: Qualcomm Tech Summit, Intel Analyst Event, Nvidia Robotics – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Qualcomm’s Dividend Safe? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vuzix had 17 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Monday, June 26. The stock of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 26 by Chardan Capital Markets. Craig Hallum initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 8 report. Chardan Capital Markets reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 28 report. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1100 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) rating on Monday, January 8. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $10.0 target. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Wednesday, September 6 with “Buy”. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,265 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.57, from 2.5 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold VUZI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 5.29 million shares or 2.80% more from 5.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 770 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 208,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability owns 27,345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest holds 0% or 51,800 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 144,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Asset Management reported 0.01% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 241,090 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Blackrock invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 108,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 72,136 shares.