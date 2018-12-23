Tcw Group Inc increased Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) stake by 31.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc acquired 172,052 shares as Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ)’s stock declined 10.13%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 720,783 shares with $6.41 million value, up from 548,731 last quarter. Cousins Pptys Inc now has $3.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 7.99 million shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 11.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c

Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) had a decrease of 17.48% in short interest. CCNE's SI was 85,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.48% from 103,000 shares previously. With 17,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)'s short sellers to cover CCNE's short positions. The SI to Cnb Financial Corporation's float is 0.6%.

Investors sentiment is 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 6 investors sold CNB Financial Corporation shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.50 million shares or 1.86% less from 6.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp owns 88,108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Emerald Advisers Pa holds 0.41% or 388,558 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 3,365 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 32,711 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated owns 1,282 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 20,966 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 47,667 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 7,867 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P reported 0.01% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Northern Tru holds 257,202 shares. Interest Gp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 9,637 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 700 shares.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $342.70 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $110,706 activity. $4,003 worth of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) was bought by BOWER JOSEPH B JR on Wednesday, September 19. On Friday, November 23 Straub Francis X III bought $104,000 worth of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) or 4,000 shares. Shares for $1,354 were bought by Scott Nicholas N. Jr..

