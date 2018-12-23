Tcw Group Has Cut Textron (TXT) Holding; Citadel Advisors Increased Its Netease (Call) (NTES) Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) stake by 35.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 126,900 shares as Netease Inc (Call) (NTES)’s stock rose 25.71%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 479,600 shares with $109.47M value, up from 352,700 last quarter. Netease Inc (Call) now has $32.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.65% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $244.43. About 2.39M shares traded or 156.42% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 26.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA

Tcw Group Inc decreased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 10.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc sold 316,538 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 26.71%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 2.64 million shares with $188.37M value, down from 2.95M last quarter. Textron Inc now has $11.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 4.67M shares traded or 120.03% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 6.55% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q-End Bell Backlog $3.6B, Aviation Backlog $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON EXPECTS CERTIFICATION OF NEW LONGITUDE JET IN 2Q; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Lockheed/Boeing Futuristic Helicopter Prototype Is Delayed Again – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Textron Aviation nears the finish line with Cessna Citation Longitude – Wichita Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lawmakers Are Urged to Boost Military Spending or Face Dire Consequences – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Textron Market Overreacted To Bad News – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. $3.04 million worth of stock was sold by Lupone E Robert on Monday, July 30.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 36.49% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.74 per share. TXT’s profit will be $245.39 million for 11.26 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold TXT shares while 165 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 2.57% less from 204.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 82,997 are held by Mrj Cap Incorporated. Adirondack owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc invested in 0.64% or 274,000 shares. Horizon Invs Llc accumulated 23,527 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 20,900 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 16,829 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 20,996 shares. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) reported 90,352 shares stake. State Street Corp holds 0.06% or 10.36M shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 0.02% or 48,841 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 0.33% or 6,125 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Co, South Dakota-based fund reported 4,911 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 592,792 shares. Fmr Lc has 486,094 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Textron (NYSE:TXT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Textron had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. The stock of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) rating on Monday, July 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $77 target. The stock of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12. The stock of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Tcw Group Inc increased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 73,117 shares to 398,622 valued at $146.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stake by 37,165 shares and now owns 166,781 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Klx Inc (Call) stake by 8,800 shares to 4,000 valued at $251,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sap Se (Put) (NYSE:SAP) stake by 11,700 shares and now owns 13,400 shares. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Put) (NYSE:SC) was reduced too.