Greystone Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 7.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Investment Management Llc bought 16,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,689 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.11 million, up from 228,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 1.93M shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 23.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – CONSIDERATION IN DEAL WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A DIVIDEND BY GGP PAID IN CASH AND EQUITY AND MERGER CONSIDERATION PAID IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 455,899 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.77 million, up from 448,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I

Among 5 analysts covering Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Brookfield Property Partners had 18 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, November 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, October 2. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Monday, November 13. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, December 11 by Evercore. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $34 target in Friday, April 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 4. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24.75 target in Friday, February 9 report. The stock of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5. On Tuesday, March 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”. The stock of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Greystone Investment Management Llc, which manages about $329.92 million and $231.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 9,288 shares to 10,734 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

