White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 13.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,060 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13M, down from 136,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 394,041 shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has risen 5.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 16.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 64,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,574 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.95 million, down from 389,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 10.01 million shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $1.93M for 70.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 18 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 11 by Barrington Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) rating on Thursday, May 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $16 target. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 5. The rating was initiated by William Blair with “Buy” on Thursday, May 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 16. Northland Capital maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) rating on Tuesday, October 3. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $18.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $17 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Northland Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17.5 target in Monday, March 5 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.11, from 2.55 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold PRMW shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.85 million shares or 8.05% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 92,547 shares. 1,375 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 1.22M shares or 0% of the stock. Eam Investors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.17% or 64,811 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 16,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Gp Incorporated invested in 21,752 shares. 38,053 were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Limited. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 100,255 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 56,192 shares stake. Quantbot Tech LP owns 3,110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street accumulated 517,186 shares. Arrowstreet LP has 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Secor Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Primo Water continues Black Friday promotion throughout the year – Triad Business Journal” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primo Water to Announce Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Primo Water’s Strong Growth Continues, But It’s Not Enough To Make The Stock A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2018. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) CEO Matthew Sheehan on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $281.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 1,054 shares to 13,054 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 17,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $5.62 million activity. Another trade for 1,377 shares valued at $26,934 was made by Cauthen Michael on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hilltop Holding stated it has 0.12% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Clark Estates New York invested in 375,000 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 0.59% or 87,622 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt accumulated 62,206 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Putnam Investments Llc has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Company Of Vermont holds 1,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advisors LP has 168,986 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap has 50,455 shares. Linscomb Williams has 134,579 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Argent Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 32,277 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 890,493 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 281,199 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc invested in 29,573 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 81,605 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Llc.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HBI’s profit will be $169.54 million for 6.32 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3,870 shares to 92,904 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $231,549 activity. $203,594 worth of stock was sold by Mathews Jessica Tuchman on Friday, December 14. 40,688 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $602,711 were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr. Evans Gerald bought $97,370 worth of stock. Hytinen Barry also bought $147,340 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares. The insider JOHNSON JOIA M sold 20,000 shares worth $330,322.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hanesbrands’ Champion Brand Is Killing It – The Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hanesbrands’ Declining Moat – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Hanesbrands A Value Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 3% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.