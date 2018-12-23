Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 22.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 59,760 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 14.43%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 211,685 shares with $16.70 million value, down from 271,445 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $16.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 5.28 million shares traded or 27.58% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018

Tdam Usa Inc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 76.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tdam Usa Inc sold 252,151 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 6.97%. The Tdam Usa Inc holds 77,575 shares with $1.76M value, down from 329,726 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $52.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48 million shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD – BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL COMPRISE OF 11 DIRECTORS, OF WHOM THREE WILL BE APPOINTED BY EACH OF BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE; 08/03/2018 – Vodafone Institute: Potential of New Technologies – British People Particularly Critical; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW

Among 10 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Microchip Technology had 13 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $95 target in Monday, September 17 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Friday, August 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Thursday, November 8 report. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 62 investors sold MCHP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 257.56 million shares or 5.16% more from 244.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.1% or 35,628 shares. 16,105 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability. Epoch Prtnrs Inc owns 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 172,845 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Vigilant Cap Ltd Llc has 1,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 0.05% or 9,088 shares. First Manhattan reported 347 shares. Brookmont Cap Management holds 1.62% or 34,361 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 146,000 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd holds 0% or 2 shares. Hl Fincl Services Llc reported 11,171 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 1.28M shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 13,800 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc stake by 171,815 shares to 519,525 valued at $9.81M in 2018Q3. It also upped Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 36,450 shares and now owns 323,295 shares. Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $342.93M for 11.72 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 14, 2018 : CHU, CZR, BEL, AMD, LYG, BOTZ, MCHP, MDCO, SQQQ, BABA, GE, AZN – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Wynn Resorts, Xerox, Microchip Technology, TransUnion, Aflac, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SOXX, LRCX, AMD, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology to Present at the Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Friday, November 23 the insider Bjornholt James Eric sold $134,464. The insider LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $241,977. Another trade for 3,017 shares valued at $254,424 was sold by SIMONCIC RICHARD J. $307,768 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by DREHOBL STEPHEN V on Friday, November 23.

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group had 7 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, November 13, the company rating was upgraded by CFRA. Jefferies downgraded the shares of VOD in report on Monday, October 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, September 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 6. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by Bank of America.