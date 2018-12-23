Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 11.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas acquired 12,610 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 121,803 shares with $27.17 million value, up from 109,193 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $16.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.67. About 621,479 shares traded or 261.79% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has risen 4.47% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Block H & R Inc (HRB) stake by 246.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 53,228 shares as Block H & R Inc (HRB)’s stock rose 8.27%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 74,829 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 21,601 last quarter. Block H & R Inc now has $4.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 4.43 million shares traded or 51.10% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 1.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold HRB shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 184.34 million shares or 1.17% less from 186.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 27,503 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 478,501 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 46,376 shares. Clark Estates New York invested in 0.52% or 134,000 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp reported 64,631 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 1.00 million shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,352 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth. Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.44% stake. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 9,660 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity owns 869,309 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Spark Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 107,300 shares. Illinois-based Magnetar Finance Lc has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.86 million activity. Shares for $23,180 were bought by Gerard Robert A on Friday, June 22. 70,000 shares were sold by GERKE THOMAS A, worth $1.86 million on Thursday, August 30.

