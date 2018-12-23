CNP ASSURANCES SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANC (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) had an increase of 0.33% in short interest. CNPAF’s SI was 30,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.33% from 30,500 shares previously. It closed at $18.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 0.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 782 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 101,494 shares with $43.94M value, down from 102,276 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $28.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $350.31. About 1.28 million shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

CNP Assurances Soci??t?? Anonyme provides personal insurance products in France, Latin America, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $. It offers term life, death and funeral, health, accident, and long term care insurance; term creditor insurance; and pension plans and annuities, as well as other services. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 6 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Equinix had 10 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 9. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 23. Citigroup maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 10 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,525 shares. Kings Point Mgmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt reported 299,435 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 6,536 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Altfest L J And has 0.33% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,585 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 24,800 shares. 21,366 are owned by Washington Tru. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 29,800 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 112,075 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,543 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Oppenheimer And Co owns 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,639 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 127,428 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 985,243 shares stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 58,881 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $4.73 million activity. Shares for $663,742 were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Friday, July 27. 2,792 shares were sold by Lee Yau Tat, worth $1.07 million. On Monday, July 16 Meyers Charles J sold $124,079 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 280 shares. The insider Campbell Michael Earl sold $210,000.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) stake by 5,558 shares to 106,132 valued at $10.78M in 2018Q3. It also upped Americold Rlty Tr stake by 42,396 shares and now owns 109,672 shares. Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) was raised too.