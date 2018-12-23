Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 32.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,200 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.10 million, down from 89,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.26M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has declined 43.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.05% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc analyzed 2,000 shares as the company's stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $257,000, down from 3,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news: Canaccord cuts Apple target on "lackluster" XR; Apple appeals China's iPhone sales ban.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,320 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 5.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 1.02% or 1.02M shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 105,238 shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Kessler Limited Liability Company has invested 6.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Skylands Llc invested in 8.62% or 295,700 shares. Gibson Cap Llc owns 2,378 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Kcm Advisors Lc reported 254,230 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt has 1.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,271 shares. Uss Ltd accumulated 1.04 million shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 59,420 shares. Syntal Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,785 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Palouse Capital has 13,507 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Company Inc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E had sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98 million.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 18,020 shares to 64,990 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold OLED shares while 74 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 5.52% more from 33.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 24,734 shares. 627,530 are owned by Jennison Limited Liability Corp. 125,000 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Management Gp. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.2% or 282,100 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). First Hawaiian State Bank reported 900 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 3.70 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Next Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc reported 108 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 62.37% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.93 per share. OLED’s profit will be $16.49M for 61.51 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.08% negative EPS growth.

